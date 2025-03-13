Bhubaneswar: Centre approved a project to set up a modern fish market worth Rs 50 Crore in Bhubaneswar, informed Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on her official Facebook handle.

"I am delighted to inform that Rs 50 crore worth of the MODERN FISH MARKET Project has been approved TODAY by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying,Govt of India, for Bhubaneswar.

Grateful to the Double Engine Sarkar!," she wrote.

In September 2014, the BJP MP had requested Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking his support for the proposed state-of-art project in Bhubaneswar. Pursuant to a meeting between Sarangi and Majhi, a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared and the state government identified 5.80 acre land at Pandara in North Bhubaneswar.

Later, Sarangi pursued the matter with the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying for approval.

However, BJD expressed fume after Sarangi gave all the credit to the BJP government citing that the proposed fish market project was an initiative of the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik.

"The previous government had directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2023 for setting up a modern fish market in Bhubaneswar. As per the direction, the civic body had indentified land and prepared a DPR. The MP should take credit for her work. But, it is not accetable to take credit for other's work claiming it as her own. The then Naveen Patnaik government had allocated funds for the fish market. However, the DPR was not approved due to 2024 elections. We thank the Centre for approving the project, but the way the Lok Sabha Member wants to take all credits is ridiculous," said Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das targetting Sarangi.