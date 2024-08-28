Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three railway projects worth Rs 6,456 crore.

The CCEA has given its nod to the Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road new railway line (138 km) in Odisha.

The new project will boost rail communication between Bargarh and Nuapada districts of Odisha. The project will be implemented with an investment of Rs 2,926 crore, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a presser in New Delhi today.

Similarly, the CCEA has approved new double line between Sardega in Sundargarh district of Odisha and Bhalumuda in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. The Centre has allocated Rs 1,360 crore for the 37-km rail line project, Vaishnaw added.

The CCEA also gave its nod to Jamshedpur-Purulia-Asansol (Chandil-Anara-Damodar) third line. The project will boost communication between East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and Purulia and Bardhaman districts of West Bengal.

The Centre will spend Rs 2,170 crore for the 121-km rail line project, revealed the Railway Minister.