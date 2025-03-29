New Delhi: The Central Government approved the voluntary retirement application of Odisha-cadre IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan.

Karthikeyan, a 2000-batch IAS officer, applied for voluntary retirement on March 13, 2025, under Rule 16(2A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

In an official letter to the Odisha Chief Secretary issued yesterday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions confirmed her voluntary retirement will take effect from March 13, 2025. The Central Government also waived the mandatory three-month notice period. The Odisha Government was directed to issue a formal notification regarding her retirement.

Earlier, on May 31, 2024, Karthikeyan had taken six months of childcare leave to care for her minor daughter, who was preparing for her Class 10 examinations. At the time, she was serving as the Special Secretary in the Finance Department. Her leave ended on November 26, 2024.

Her request for an extension of the childcare leave was rejected by the Odisha Government, following which she resumed duty on November 27, 2024.

Karthikeyan previously served as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Mission Shakti Department.

She is the wife of VK Pandian, a former IAS officer and a close aide of BJD President Naveen Patnaik.