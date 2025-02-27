Bhubaneswar: During a review of paddy procurement process and public distribution system in Odisha, Union Public Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sanjeev Chopra assured complete support to the State in ensuring the paddy-laden vehicles reach the mills directly form mandis.

Chopra, who arrived in Bhubaneswar today, interacted with senior officials on various issues pertaining to the State’s interests. The meeting, held at the Lok Seva Bhawan, was chaired by Odisha’s Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Principal Secretary of the FS&CW Department, Sanjay Kumar Singh provided insights into the steps taken for paddy procurement and the public distribution system. He highlighted that 91 per cent of the beneficiaries under the National and State Food Security Act have completed their e-KYC.

Efforts are underway to provide internet access at 341 Government-run fair price shops (FPS) in areas with weak mobile network. The e-KYC process is going on for about 12 lakh beneficiaries under these FPSs. Out of these, 111 FPSs have been enabled with networking, Singh informed.

The Government has expedited door-to-door visits to verify the status of nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries, who are yet to complete the e-KYC process.

As part of his visit, Chopra inspected a Fair Price Shop at Unit-9, a godown at Mancheswar and Grain ATM, where he interacted with the beneficiaries.

The review meeting was attended by several key officials including the Managing Director, State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shubham Saxena; Executive Director, Food Corporation of India, Manoj Kumar Gogoi; General Manager, Odisha Branch, Nihar Ranjan Pradhan; General Manager, Central Warehousing Corporation, Narendra Kumar.