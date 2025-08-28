Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards advancing mental healthcare, the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has launched a state-of-the-art Centre for Neuromodulation Services. This pioneering initiative aims to bring renewed hope to patients suffering from drug-resistant and difficult-to-treat psychiatric disorders by offering cutting-edge, non-invasive brain stimulation therapies.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Speaking at the event, Dr. Biswas remarked, “The launch of this Centre for Neuromodulation is a landmark achievement for AIIMS Bhubaneswar. It aligns with our mission to bring the latest and most effective medical technologies to the people of Odisha and beyond.”

The new centre is equipped with advanced neuromodulation technologies including Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) unit, Ultra-brief Pulse Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) unit and Transcranial Electrical Stimulation (TES). These non-invasive techniques work by modulating activity in specific brain circuits, offering targeted treatment for a variety of mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and neuropsychiatric conditions. By focusing only on affected areas of the brain, these therapies offer a more precise and acceptable alternative to conventional treatment methods, significantly contributing to faster recovery and better outcomes.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by senior officials and faculty members of the institute including Dr. Prashant R. Mohapatra, Dean, Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent, Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA, Dr. Biswa Ranjan Mishra, Head, Department of Psychiatry, along with faculty members Dr. S. K. Padhy, Dr. Debadatta Mohapatra, Dr. Shree Mishra, Dr. Arpit Parmar, and Dr. Ambika Sundas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Biswa Ranjan Mishra stated, “This facility will be a beacon of hope, providing cutting-edge treatment options for individuals who have struggled to find relief through conventional methods.”

The Centre for Neuromodulation Services is now operational and is expected to play a vital role in both clinical care and research, enhancing the quality and scope of psychiatric treatment available in eastern India.