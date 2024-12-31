Bhubaneswar: As per the decision of the Ministry of Education’s third Project Approval Board Meeting, Odisha was sanctioned ₹676.7 Crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

Out of the total fund, ₹408.7 Crore will be provided by the Central Government, while ₹268 Crore will be contributed by the State, informed Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The grant will strengthen the infrastructure and enhance human resource development, research and skill-building initiatives in universities and colleges across Odisha. It also seeks to promote employable education for students, said Suraj.

Odisha's universities and colleges will utilise this grant for setting up smart classrooms, laboratories, computer labs, academic buildings and libraries. Additionally, advanced research infrastructure will be developed to support high-quality education.

The allocation includes five key categories. Under the Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU) Category, four universities will receive ₹100 Crore each, totaling ₹400 Crore.

Under the Grants to Strengthen Universities Category, ₹20 Crore will be allocated to five universities, totaling ₹100 Crore. Under the Grants to Strengthen Colleges category, 24 colleges will receive ₹5 Crore each, totaling ₹120 Crore.

Under the Gender Inclusion and Equality Initiatives ₹10 crores will be provided to five districts, a total of ₹50 Crore. For the Management, Monitoring, Evaluation and Research (MMER) grant ₹6.7 Crore will be provided.

Prominent beneficiaries under the MERU initiative include Ravenshaw University, Berhampur University, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University and Sambalpur University.

Special emphasis will also be given to aspirational districts to ensure quality education and improved infrastructure under PM-USHA Scheme.

Minister Suraj highlighted that the scheme focuses on inclusive education, ensuring no student, including women and differently-abled students, is left behind. The scheme also emphasises skill development, self-defense training and employability enhancement, paving the way for students to secure better career opportunities. Periodic reviews of projects under the scheme will ensure effective implementation, enabling colleges and universities to achieve NAAC accreditation. This initiative is expected to build a strong foundation for higher education in Odisha and foster a brighter future for students, the Minister added.