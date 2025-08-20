Bhubaneswar: The Central Government has announced plans to boost cruise tourism in Odisha by developing four new river cruise circuits under its Cruise India Mission.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, informed that the initiative aims to tap Odisha’s vast riverine and coastal potential for tourism.

According to the plan, the following four circuits will be developed:

1. Bhitarkanika Circuit on National Waterway 14 along the Baitarani River.

2. Jobra Circuit on National Waterway 64 along the Mahanadi River.

3. Lalitgiri–Udaygiri–Ratnagiri Circuit on National Waterway 22 covering the Birupa, Badi Genguti and Brahmani rivers.

4. Balasore Hidden Beach Circuit on National Waterway 23 along the Budhabalanga River.