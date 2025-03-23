Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, today reviewed the implementation and progress of key urban development initiatives and infrastructure projects in Odisha.

During the review meeting, the Union Minister emphasized the need to develop Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Khordha as Growth Hubs to drive regional economic development.

The focus will be on improving infrastructure, encouraging industrial and commercial growth, and promoting sustainable urbanization through strategic planning and public-private partnerships.

The proposal for developing a new city as part of the Greater Bhubaneswar Region was discussed at the meeting. The Union Minister assured support for the project and advised the state government to explore funding opportunities under the 15th Finance Commission and the Urban Challenge Fund.

To promote sustainable urban mobility, the Centre has approved the deployment of 400 electric buses for Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa scheme. The Union Minister also reviewed the proposed Bhubaneswar Metro project and reaffirmed full support from the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs to address the city’s growing public transport needs.

The proposal for 50,000 new houses under PMAY-Urban (PMAY-2) was also discussed at the meeting.

Khattar lauded Odisha’s progress under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), particularly in achieving milestones such as the 24x7 water supply project currently underway in 18 cities in the state.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the state has shown commendable improvements in sanitation and waste management. Khattar directed the state government to prioritize clearing legacy waste sites to reclaim land and create greener urban spaces.