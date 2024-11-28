Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today constituted a committee to examine the provision for the nutritional needs of the students covered under PM POSHAN scheme.

The committee will recommend necessary proposals for better implementation of the programme in the state, said the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department in a notification today.

The State Nodal Officer, PM POSHAN, Odisha has been designated as the chairperson of the committee.

Representatives from National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad and World Food Programme have been included as members in the committee.

Similarly, representative of Health and Family Welfare Department and Director, Secondary Education in Odisha have been designated as members of the committee.

In a related development, the Centre has revised the material costs for midday meals (MDM) under the PM POSHAN scheme by 74 paise and Rs 1.12 for primary and upper primary students respectively.

With this, the material cost for midday meals has been raised from Rs 5.45 to Rs 6.19 per Bal Vatika and Primary school student and from Rs 8.17 to Rs 9.29 per upper primary student.

The school students from Class-I to VIII are provided one hot cooked meal under the PM POSHAN scheme.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had announced a Rs 1 hike in MDM cost in Odisha a few days ago.