Bhubaneswar: The Centre has sanctioned altogether 26 road projects in Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme.

The Centre will provide Rs 69.65 crore to Odisha for construction of 63.271 km roads and two long span bridges (LSBs) under the scheme.

The Ministry of Rural Development had earlier sanctioned 66 road projects (measuring 211.14 km) and four LSBs in Odisha with an investment of Rs 219.40 crore under the PM-JANMAN.

The PM-JANMAN scheme aims at providing all-weather road connectivity to PVTG habitations, improving socio-economic condition of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), enhancing connectivity in rural areas and bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres.

Besides, the scheme will ensure economic development, trade and commerce in the region. Similarly, it will improve access to essential services like healthcare, education and markets.