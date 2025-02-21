Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned several key railway infrastructure projects in Odisha. These projects are set to enhance transportation networks, reduce logistical costs and drive economic growth.

The ministry has approved the doubling of Naupada-Gunupur-Theruvali rail line, alongside the 250 km-long Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line. These initiatives are designed to enhance connectivity between previously remote regions of Odisha, enabling smoother transportation of goods and services. Rs 9.65 crore has been sanctioned for Final Location Survey (FLS) for the above two projects, said the ministry.

Apart from this, Gunupur-Theruvali new line (73.62 km) has been sanctioned by the ministry. This Rs 1,326 crore project will link Gunupur and Theruvali, significantly benefiting Rayagada district. The project is set to be completed in five years. The state government has provided 473.78 hectares of land for this project.

The Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line and Gunupur-Theruvali rail line projects will bring immense economic benefits by improving transportation efficiency and reducing logistical costs in the southern part of the state. The new rail line will facilitate the smooth movement of essential commodities, including agricultural products and minerals. This is expected to lower the cost of transportation, enhance supply chain efficiencies and contribute to India's national goals of reducing carbon emissions by promoting sustainable, energy-efficient transportation.

The development of seven new stations in the Gunupur-Theruvali new rail line project will improve access to key areas, including the aspirational Rayagada district, thus unlocking new opportunities for trade, employment, and regional growth, said the ministry.

The Gunupur-Theruvali new rail line project is an essential part of the energy, mineral, and cement corridors under Indian Railways, designed to further integrate regional and national economies and drive inclusive growth across the country.

The construction phase of these projects is expected to generate substantial direct employment, providing a significant boost to the local economy. With the establishment of vital infrastructure, the projects align with the government’s broader vision of enhancing Odisha's railway connectivity, providing essential infrastructure to support the region’s growing economic needs.

The proposed railway lines in Southern Odisha is crucial for supporting the transportation of key materials to industries in the region. By enhancing connectivity, the project will drive industrial growth, reduce logistics costs, and enable quicker and more efficient transportation of vital goods, added the ministry.

The Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line and Gunupur-Theruvali rail line projects are set to usher in a new era of economic development, significantly improving the quality of life in the region, said the rail ministry.