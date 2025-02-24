Bhubaneswar: The 6th Odisha Travel Bazaar, organized by the Department of Tourism,, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), commenced here today.

The three-day event aims to promote Odisha’s diverse tourism offerings and foster business collaborations among stakeholders from across the globe.

Inaugurating the event, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture highlighted the uniqueness of Odisha.

“Odisha is rich in cultural heritage and world-renowned temples, making its mark globally. Its unique culture, dance, crafts, and cuisine make Odisha an exceptional and unparalleled destination. The Odisha Government must provide content to display in national tourism forums. We have to establish Odisha’s flavors in the global market. Enhancing the tourism experience, expanding tourism product offerings, and developing holistic infrastructure are key to driving growth,” he stated.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, emphasized the importance of private sector participation in tourism. “Odisha offers a diverse range of tourism experiences, including nature tourism, heritage tourism, and spiritual tourism. Our tourism potential remains largely untapped. To realize this potential, now is the time to develop new ideas, and we welcome the private sector to do business in Odisha. The Government will make policies, but business will be done by you. Tourism growth in Odisha will catalyze increased employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and propel Odisha towards becoming a developed state.”

She further stressed the state's commitment to sustainable tourism development. “We aim to create a tourism ecosystem that benefits local communities, preserves our cultural heritage, and protects our environment,” she said, outlining the state government’s initiatives to develop tourism infrastructure and promote Odisha’s diverse offerings. Urged to unveiled the secret gems of Odisha.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the significance of tourism in economic development. “We believe tourism will play a vital role in Odisha’s growth story. Private sector investment will be fundamental to driving tourism growth. The Government’s role is crucial in providing infrastructure and policy support. We will focus on creating an enabling environment through intensive infrastructure development and policies that foster investment.”

Balwant Singh, Tourism Commissioner-cum-Secretary, shared the government’s vision, emphasizing Odisha’s diverse tourism destinations and infrastructure. “We will become facilitators, expecting investors and better experiences in the coming days,” he added.

Samarth Verma,, Tourism Director,, noted the progress made in strengthening Odisha’s tourism sector. “Our efforts have already yielded remarkable developments. Odisha Travel Bazaar 2025 will foster impactful collaborations, create new opportunities, and drive a shared vision for the future of Odisha’s tourism sector.”

J.K. Mohanty, Co-Chair, FICCI Tourism Committee & Lifetime Chairman, HRAO, proposed inviting travel agents and tour operators to stay for at least seven nights in Odisha from next year’s event. “This extended stay will provide them with a more immersive experience, allowing them to explore Odisha’s diverse attractions and gain a deeper understanding of the state’s rich cultural heritage.”

Several industry leaders, including IATO Odisha Chapter Chairman Gagan Sarangi, Distinct Destination CEO Nitesh Kakkar, Chief Storyteller of Terranova Representations (Israel) Dov Kalmann, Horizon Holidays’ Kashmira Thaker, Nabagunjara Travels MD Timir Baran Pattanaik, and shared their unique experiences and insights on Odisha’s natural, cultural, and heritage beauty. Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar lauded about the variety the Odia cousine offers to the world.

Additionally, the event features exciting competitions such as Explore Odisha Quiz – Challenge Yourself & Win and the Odisha Tourism Tagline Competition to engage participants.

With over 3,000 pre-scheduled B2B meetings between 70 sellers from Odisha’s tourism sector and domestic and international tour operators, the event aims to foster long-term business relationships. Familiarization trips have also been arranged to key destinations, including Bhitarkanika, Raghurajpur, Puri-Konark, and the Diamond Triangle, offering firsthand experiences of Odisha’s unique attractions.

Other dignitaries present at the event were MLA-Ekamra Babu Singh, Manav Majumdar, senior advisor, FICCI and others.