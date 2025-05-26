Bhubaneswar: In order to create innovation in agriculture sector, the Central Government will launch a pan-India campaign—The Viksit Krishi Sanklap Abhiyan from May 29.

The campaign which will help taking the Centre’s agricultural initiatives to the grassroot level will conclude on June12.

The ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be launched from Puri city in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the programme on virtual mode and will launch the campaign. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick will also take part in the programme.

Ahead of the launch of ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, a preparatory meeting was held today at the conference hall of Krushi Bhawan chaired Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, who was present in the meeting, said preparations for the campaign have reached the final stage.

The esteemed guests, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will first visit Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, and join the Trirangayatra.

The campaign will be launched at Birgobindapur Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sakhigopal.

Additionally, the Krishi Ratha will be flagged off. Later, the Union Agriculture Minister will join the CIFA programme. Apart from this, he will join a Mango Festival at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station, and the OUAT programme. All the programs include planting of trees under the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. A large number of students, farmers will also participate in all these programs.

Among others, Director of Agriculture Shri Shubham Saxena, OUAT Vice Chancellor Prabhat Kumar Roul, Director CIFA, IIHR-CHES, ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dean OUAT and other senior officials attended the preparatory meeting.