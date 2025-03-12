Bhubaneswar: The Centre has approved the 6-laning of Palasuni bridge on National Highway (NH)-16 in Odisha capital.
This was revealed by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi today.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has given the in-principle approval for the widening of the existing bridge over Gangua nullah at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar to 6-lane, said Sarangi.

The widening of Palasuni bridge will mitigate traffic congestion in the Odisha capital. The Union Government will spend Rs 50 crore for the bridge widening work, she added.

Sarangi had earlier met Gadkari in Delhi and requested him for the 6-laning for Palasuni bridge.