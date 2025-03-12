Bhubaneswar: The Centre has approved the 6-laning of Palasuni bridge on National Highway (NH)-16 in Odisha capital.

This was revealed by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi today.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has given the in-principle approval for the widening of the existing bridge over Gangua nullah at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar to 6-lane, said Sarangi.

Hon’ble Minister Sri @nitin_gadkari in-principle approved the work for WIDENING OF EXISTING BRIDGE at Palasuni on Gangua nala to 6- lane for Rs 50 crore to mitigate traffic Jam issues in Bhubaneswar city.



Had met him today in Delhi and requested him to help me.



Grateful I am.🙏 pic.twitter.com/9mXnK0oKyi — Aparajita Sarangi, 2nd time MP- LS,Bhubaneswar (@AprajitaSarangi) March 12, 2025

The widening of Palasuni bridge will mitigate traffic congestion in the Odisha capital. The Union Government will spend Rs 50 crore for the bridge widening work, she added.

