Bhubaneswar: Seven Capstone Project winners of the Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI) Programme along with two officials of the Higher Education Department will represent Odisha at the GFTN Forum Japan 2026, scheduled to be held from February 24 to 27.

Following the forum, they will also participate in an academic and industry engagement programme in Tokyo from February 28 to March 4.

The seven students from Odisha are the participants of the Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI) Programme, sponsored by the state government and jointly delivered in collaboration with academic and industry partners.

The students have been selected as recipients of the MUFG Young Innovators Award in recognition of their outstanding academic performance, innovation potential, and leadership demonstrated throughout the programme.

As award winners, they have been invited to Japan for an international immersion designed to provide exposure to Japan’s financial innovation ecosystem, including institutional visits, industry engagements, and learning forums.

As part of the programme, they will present their award-winning Capstone Project “TRANCHIFY”-Trust-based working capital for India’s next generation of SMEs at the GFTN Forum on February 27 and again at the Embassy on March 3.

This milestone reflects Odisha’s growing global engagement in fintech and financial innovation, positioning its young talent on an international platform, said the state government.