Bhubaneswar: A series of road accidents near the Unit-2 petrol pump in Bhubaneswar on Sunday triggered panic among locals and left three persons critically injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the chain reaction reportedly began when a car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw. Preliminary findings suggest the driver of the car was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Moments later, two more cars collided with each other and other vehicles nearby, escalating the situation. The sequence of collisions culminated when another speeding car veered out of control, rammed through the gate of a nearby government quarter, and crashed into the premises of the house.

All three injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.

Police have detained the driver of the car that entered the government quarter compound. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accidents and whether more individuals were involved.

The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic norms in the city.