Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested a transperson from neighbouring Jharkhand in connection with a chain snatching incident in Odisha capital here around 10 months ago.

The arrested has been identified as Subhashree Pani, said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena today.

According to police, Subhashree had snatched a gold chain from a woman in Niladri Vihar area of the city in July last year.

The police had registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman and launched a probe into the incident.

The cops recently traced accused Subhashree to Jharkhand. A team of the Commissionerate Police nabbed the accused from the neighbouring state yesterday.

The accused was brought to Odisha on a transit remand today, said the DCP.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that she had availed loans from a bank by mortgaging the gold chain. We will take legal action against the bank for accepting the gold chain without verifying any document in this regard,” he added.