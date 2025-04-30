Bhubaneswar: Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput, has resigned from his post.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the Visitor of Central University of Odisha, has accepted Tripathi’s resignation, said the Union Ministry of Education in a communique to the Registrar of the varsity today.

Tripathi’s resignation will be effective from May 1, added the Ministry.

The Ministry has asked senior most professor of CUO, Narasingha Charan Panda, to assume the office of the Vice Chancellor till the fresh appointment to the post.

It is worth mentioning here that Tripathi had been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of CUO by the President of India in September, 2022.

He was supposed to hold the post for a term of five years or till he attains the age of 70 years.

Tripathy is the fourth regular Vice Chancellor of CUO, established by the Union Government under the Central Universities Act, 2009.

Prior to joining the CUO, Tripathi was a senior professor at the department of Hindi at Visva Bharti, Santiniketan, in West Bengal.