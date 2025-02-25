Bhubaneswar: Chandra Sekhar Hota has been appointed as the secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

The Odia Language Literature and Culture Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

Hota was earlier working as the officer on special duty (OSD) at Odia Language Literature and Culture Department.

Hota will hold the additional charge of secretary, Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy till further order in this regard, added the notification.