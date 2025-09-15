Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has effected temporary changes in the train services for safety-related modernisation work between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Bhadrak section in Odisha.

The train services will be regulated from September 16 to 22 in view of the modernisation work, said the ECoR.

Train Cancellations:

Puri – Jaleswar – Puri MEMU (68442/68441) will remain cancelled on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from September 16 to 22.

Short-Termination/Short-Originations:

Three will be short-termination and short-origination of a few trains between September 16 and 22.

Bhadrak MEMU (68424) will be short-terminated at Jajpur Keonjhar Road on Tuesday and Saturday.

Bhadrak – Cuttack MEMU (68423) will start from Jajpur Keonjhar Road instead of Bhadrak on Tuesday and Saturday.

Cuttack – Bhadrak MEMU (68438) will be short-terminated at Jajpur Keonjhar Road on Thursday and Sunday.

Bhadrak – Cuttack MEMU (68437) will start from Jajpur Keonjhar Road on Thursday and Sunday.

Rescheduling of Trains:

The ECoR has rescheduled several trains for the modernisation work from September 16 to 22.

Howrah – Secunderabad Falaknuma Express (12703) → Rescheduled by 1 hour 30 minutes on Tuesday and Saturday.

Chennai – Howrah Express (12840) → Rescheduled by 2 hours on Wednesday and Saturday.

Puri – Jaynagar Express (18419) → Rescheduled by 1 hour on Thursday.

Bhubaneswar – Anand Vihar Terminal Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12819) → Rescheduled by 1 hour on Sunday.

Puri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22896) → Rescheduled by 2 hours on Sunday.

“The passengers are requested to kindly take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly. The modernisation and safety works are being undertaken to ensure safer, faster and more reliable train operations in the coming days,” said the ECoR).