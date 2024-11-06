Bhubaneswar: There is a piece of good news for pilgrims from Odisha: The state government will provide bus service to Char Dham, the set of four Hindu pilgrimage sites in India.

This was revealed by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena today.

The bus service to Char Dham—Badrinath in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu—will be launched before the New Year, said the Minister.

The state government will arrange special luxury buses for this purpose. The pilgrims can travel to the Char Dham at subsidized fares, he added.

As per the Hindu tradition, the Char Dham represent the four Yuga. Badrinath represents Satya Yuga while Rameswaram represents Treta Yuga. Similarly, Dwarka represent Dwapara Yuga and Puri represent Kali Yuga.

Hindus believe that one can attain Moksha (salvation) by visiting these four pilgrim sites.

Notably, the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, had launched a scheme to facilitate the pilgrimage of elderly people to various religious places across the country.