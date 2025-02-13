Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha's Sambalpur district was conducted in darkness for nearly three hours due to a power outage.

According to reports, the concerned doctors had to rely on mobile phone torch lights to carry out chemotherapy of the patients. Despite the availability of a backup generator, it was allegedly not used, raising serious concerns over the hospital’s preparedness for emergencies.

The power cut reportedly occurred due to scheduled maintenance work. However, despite prior notification, hospital authorities failed to take necessary measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for essential medical procedures.

Reacting to the incident, VIMSAR Superintendent Professor Lal Mohan Nayak said that the hospital's electrician would face appropriate action for the lapse. He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted, and those responsible would be held accountable.

Meanwhile, attendants of the patients alleged that such power failures have occurred at the hospital in the past, jeopardizing patient care.

The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.