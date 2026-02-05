Jajpur: The Chennai-New Jalpaiguri Express train derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district today. No passengers were injured in the incident.

As per reports, the derailment occurred at around 8.50 am while track-related work was underway. The train was moving at a low speed at the time of the incident, which helped prevent any casualties.

A total of three coaches slipped off the tracks. These included two general coaches and one air-conditioned coach. Necessary steps were being taken to restore normal train movement at the earliest.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

"There has been no loss of life or injury to passengers. Passenger train operations remain unaffected. Affected passengers are being suitably accommodated, and the affected coaches are being detached. To ensure passenger convenience, additional coaches will be attached to the train as required," the East Coast Railway said in a statement.

On receipt of information, Accident Relief Train (ART) from Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Khurda Road were promptly dispatched, it said.

Senior railway officials are present at the site and are closely monitoring restoration and safety-related activities, it added.

The East Coast Railway has issued a helpline number 8114382367.