Bhubaneswar: A Kabaddi player from Chhattisgarh died soon after he fell ill during a match in Komana area of Odisha’s Nuapada district today.

The incident took place at Taraboda village under Komana police limits in the morning.

The deceased has been identified as Khageswar Rathia (26) of Dudumchua village in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh.

Khageswar and a few others had come to Taraboda for a Kabaddi match. He suddenly developed certain health complications during the match.

Other players as well as the villagers rushed Khageswar to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated.

However, Khageswar was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the DHH.