Bhubaneswar: A Chief Engineer in Rural Works Circle in Balasore fell into the net of Odisha Vigilance after he was found in possession of a huge amount of disproportionate assets.

On the allegation of possession of DA by NV Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer at Rural Works Circle, Balasore, the Vigilance teams comprising 11 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 11 ASIs, and other supporting staff carried out searches at 11 places in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Keonjhar and Phulbani today.

During multiple searches, the Vigilance sleuths unearthed over Rs 46 lakh cash, two benami flats in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur, four high-value homestead plots and over Rs 1 crore bank deposits in the name of NV Harihara Rao.

Following assets have been unearthed in the name of Rao and his family members:

One double storeyed building with area 2100 Sqft. over plot No. 4592 at Bhabinipur, Berhampur. One building with area 3000 Sqft. over plot No.284, at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar. One 3-BHK Flat with area approx 1200 Sqft. located at Spectrum Green Apartment Flat No.205, 1st Floor, Baidyanathpur, Kamapalli, Berhampur. 2 suspected benami flats, one at Orchid Residency, Sundarpada, BBSR, and another at Swastik Apartment, Baidyanathnagar, Berhampur. Ownership being verified. 4 high-value homestead plots including 2 in Bhubaneswar and 1 in Berhampur. Details as under;

i) A piece of land vide plot No.284, Khata No.235 with area 0.084 dcml at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No.188, Khata No.266 with area 0.0058 dcml at Tangibanta, Bhubaneswar.

iii) A piece of land vide plot No.4592, Khata No.1135 with area 0.057 dcml at Berhmapur town.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.1360/2174, Khata No.367/162 with area 0.124 dcml at Badagumula, Ganjam.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/flat/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

6. Bank deposits over Rs.1.11crore.

7. Cash Rs.46.45 Lakhs was unearthed during the search from the house of his brother-in-law at Berhampur. Brother-in-law of Rao is working as a doctor at Berhampur Jail. The source of such huge cash is being verified.

8. Other deposits and investments are being ascertained.

9. One locker being maintained at SBI, Berhampur branch in the name of his spouse is still to be opened.

10.1 four-wheeler and 1 two-wheeler.