Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja today reviewed the security arrangements for smooth organization of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Odisha on April 14 (Monday).

Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Additional DGP (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar, Director Intelligence RP Koche and Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Jay Narayan Pankaj among others were present at the review meeting.

The IGPs and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of all ranges, and Collectors and SPs of all 30 districts attended the meeting through videoconference.

The Chief Secretary put emphasis on smooth organization of the Hanuman Jayanti and Maha Vishuba Sankranti celebrations across the state.

He congratulated the Odisha Police for their commendable efforts for the incident-free Ram Navami celebrations in Odisha a few days ago.

DGP Khurania asked the officials concerned to deploy adequate security forces in sensitive districts. He also advised the senior police officials to take prompt action if they have any information regarding untoward incidents during the festival.

The officials have been told to keep tab on various social media platforms to check objectionable and inflammatory posts by anti-social elements. The district-level cyber cells have been asked to maintain round the clock surveillance in this regard.

In addition to this, the meeting put emphasis on proper patrolling and action against drunk and rash driving during the celebrations.

The DGP also asked the police officials to install adequate CCTV cameras at sensitive places to keep an eye on the anti-social elements.

Besides, the SPs have been asked to deploy adequate security personnel during religious processions.