Bhubaneswar: A four-year-old boy abducted from Thakurmunda market in Mayurbhanj district on Friday has been safely rescued in Jajpur, thanks to the timely intervention of a transgender community team. The accused, who posed as a transgender person, was not associated with the community, according to the All Odisha Kinnar Mahasangh.

Kajal Kinnar, secretary of the Mahasangh, said they were alerted by the Thakurmunda police and asked to assist in locating the child. Acting on a tip-off in the early hours, the transgender team traced the child and the accused in Jajpur Road, rescued the boy, and immediately informed the local police.

“Thakurmunda IIC called and informed us that someone impersonating a transgender had abducted a child and was in Jajpur Road. We began searching through the night. Later, we got information that the accused was planning to shift the child. Our team reached the spot just in time and rescued him,” said Kajal Kinnar. She demanded strict action against the accused for defaming the transgender community.

However, the accused, identified as Lipu Nayak, claimed he found the child alone at the Maa Basulei fair and was trying to reunite him with his parents. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother, Stiti Patra, and have launched an investigation.