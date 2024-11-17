Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has registered a suo moto case over the incident of a child being worshipped as 'Kalki' avatar at the Baikunta Dham Ashram in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

The OSCPCR has asked the IIC of the Khandagiri police station to submit a report on the matter in 15 days, said Mandakinee Kar, Chairperson, OSCPCR.

The commission has also directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to investigate the matter.

Necessary action will be taken after the probe and submission of the report, said Kar.

Earlier, the Odisha Samajsebi Mahasangha had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that one Kashinath Mishra has been claiming that his son is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Mishra has been placing tulsi leaves and Bhagavad Gita at the feet of his son and worshipping him at the ashram, as per the complaint.

The photos of the boy being worshipped have gone viral on social media platforms.

The complainant said such kind of acts amount to disregard for the Hindu religion.

Reacting to the allegations, an inmate of the ashram said Mishra’s son is equivalent to Lord Jagannath. The boy has cured many diseases of the inmates, he claimed.

The inmate added that Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deva is also in knowledge about the boy as an incarnation of Lord Jagannath.