Bhubaneswar: Two children were branded with a hot kitchen pincer by their mother's paramour for opposing their mother's 'illicit' affairs here in Bhubaneswar city.

The shocking incident was reported from a slum area under Maitri Vihar police limits at Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the woman's paramour branded her two children with a hot kitchen pincer in her presence by locking them inside a room for three days after two little kids opposed the couple's relationship.

Reports said that the woman was in a relationship with another person. The accused used to visit her house everyday in absence of her husband.

When two children (one son and one daughter) opposed their mother's alleged extramarital affairs with another person, the woman allegedly asked her paramour to brand her kids with a hot kitchen tool to shut their mouth.

After the incident came to fore, Maitri Vihar police rescued the victims and caught their mother. The police conducted raids to nab the accused person.