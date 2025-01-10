Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Odisha Vigilance apprehended the Assistant Revenue Inspector of the Sorana RI Circle for demanding and accepting bribe.

Based on a complaint against Kailash Chandra Behera, the Assistant Revenue Inspector of Sorana RI Circle under Chilika Tahasil, the Vigilance officials today laid a trap and caught him red-handed while demanding and taking bribe of ₹20,000. The complainant is a functionary of the Chilika Adrabhumi Sangrakshyana of Sorana.

Behera was accepting the bribe to submit a favourable report in respect of some villagers including sons of the complainant, so that they could avail land under the Odisha Government’s Vasundhara Yojana.

Official sources said the entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused ARI and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of the ARI from disproportionate assets angle, the Vigilance official sources added.

In connection with the bribery allegation, the Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 01/2025 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Behera was earlier arrested by the Odisha Vigilance in the Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 11/2016 under PC Act for demanding and taking bribe of ₹5,000. The case is now sub-judice.

