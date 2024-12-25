Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha today woke up to chilly weather and rainfall due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The prevailing weather conditions have affected normal life in the regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur today.

It also forecasted that there would be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) for the next 48 hours and thereafter fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in the subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts persisted over the same area at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th December, 2024. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area over the same region during the next 24 hours,” the agency said in its morning bulletin today.