Bhubaneswar: The number Chimpanzees at the Nandankanan Zoological Park has dwindled to seven following the death of ‘Julu’.

Officials sources at the zoological park stated Chimpanzee ‘Julu’ died at the age of 36 years. ‘Julu’ was suffering from age related ailments and undergoing treatment at the zoo’s veterinary hospital.

Julu was the first chimp to be brought to the Nandankanan zoo. On May 16, 1994, 'Julu' was brought to Nandankanan from the Singapore zoo.

The lifespan for male chimp is 31.7 years and for female is 38.7 years.

Located 15 kms away from Bhubaneswar, the Nandankanan Zoological Park is a premier large zoo in the country.