Jajpur: In the wake of cholera cases in Jajpur, the district administration has urged residents to avoid hosting feasts during the Raja festival as a precautionary measure.

An official advisory has been issued, cautioning the public against consuming unhygienic food and contaminated water. The move aims to curb the spread of the waterborne disease, which has seen a surge in recent days.

Key Preventive Measures Advised:

Consume only warm, freshly prepared home-cooked food. Drink boiled or filtered water. If using river or pond water, add one halogen tablet per litre to purify it. Avoid bathing in rivers and other open water bodies. Refrain from open defecation. Always use toilets and wash hands thoroughly with soap. Maintain cleanliness in and around your home. If symptoms of cholera appear, immediately contact ASHA or Anganwadi workers, or visit the nearest hospital.

Amid rising diarrheal cases, a special medical team recently visited Jajpur and collected 41 stool samples, of which test results confirmed 8 cases of cholera.

Chairing a high-level meeting held yesterday, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja directed officials to complete the water purification drive across the district within the next 10 days.