Cuttack: The Choudwar Circle Jail has once again come under scrutiny after an undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide inside the jail premises on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sk Kalim. Jail sources said Kalim was critical inside his cell. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital by jail authorities, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Details regarding the charges under which Kalim was lodged in the jail could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.

The incident comes close on the heels of recent controversies surrounding the Choudwar Circle Jail. Last month, the escape of two prisoners had triggered a major internal dispute, with two senior jail officials filing complaints against each other.

The two Bihar-based criminals, Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar, had escaped from the jail during Dussehra celebrations on October 3, 2025. Since then, the jail has remained under intense scrutiny, while both fugitives are still at large.