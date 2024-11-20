Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, today announced the schedule for the annual Plus-II examinations for the year 2025.

Examinations for the theory papers of Plus-II examinations for Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational Studies and Correspondence Courses will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm between February 18 and March 27. The duration of the theory paper examinations is 3 hours.

The internal assessments and projects of the above said streams will be conducted from December 23 to December 30 this year, said the CHSE.

The duration of the internal assessments is 45 minutes while the same for projects is 2 hours.

The practical examinations are scheduled to be held from January 2 to January 12, it added. The duration of the practical examinations varies from 2 hours to 3 hours.

The examinations will be conducted under the CCTV surveillance, said the CHSE.

The CHSE authorities have urged the centre superintendents to ensure that all CCTVs are functional before the commencement of the examinations.

The CHSE has also asked the students to enter the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examinations and enter the examination halls or rooms at least 15 minutes ahead of the tests.