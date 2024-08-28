Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials today raided multiple places in connection with allegations against Purendra Kumar Sethy, a record supplier for the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As many as three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), one Assistant Commandant, five Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and other supporting staff of the anti-corruption agency were part of the raids.

The searches were carried out at the following places:

A four-storeyed building of Sethy at Kanan Vihar, Phase-II, Patia, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

His paternal house located at Keupada, PO- Anantapur, District- Jagatsinghpur.

Office room of Sethy located in the O/o Director, CHSE, Odisha, Samantrapur in Bhubaneswar.

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway while the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.