Bhubaneswar: Acting on a directive from Odisha DGP Y.B. Khurania, the CID-Crime Branch officially took over the investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 20-year-old student at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district.

According to official sources, the Crime Against Women and Children (CAW&CW) Wing of the Crime Branch is handling the case. A Crime Branch team already arrived in Gopalpur to initiate the probe.

The case has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case — a category reserved for incidents requiring immediate and high-priority attention. The investigation is being carried out under the direct supervision of IG CAW&CW Shyni S.

Chief Minister’s Response

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “crime against humanity.” He assured the State Government will ensure exemplary punishment for all those involved.

“No accused will escape the clutches of the law,” Majhi said, adding that anyone connected to the incident — directly or indirectly — would be brought to justice. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the arrest of 10 individuals was carried out following his directive.

NCW Intervention

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and demanded an action taken report within three days from the Odisha Government.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also wrote to DGP Khurania, urging swift arrests of the remaining accused. The Commission has called for a time-bound investigation, free medical and psychological assistance for the survivor, and compensation under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

Details of the Incident

On June 15, the survivor, a Plus III student from a Berhampur college, visited Gopalpur beach with a male friend. Around 6:30 PM, they reached a secluded area behind the Panthanivas hotel, where a group of young men was seated nearby.

At approximately 8 PM, a group of 10 individuals approached them. They overpowered the male friend and dragged the woman about 50 feet away. While five of them restrained the male companion, the remaining assaulted the woman.

Three reportedly raped her while others stood guard.

The accused threatened the duo with dire consequences if they reported the incident and fled around 10 PM. The survivor and her friend reached Gopalpur police station at around 11 PM to report the crime.

Police Action

Following the complaint, Gopalpur police formed a special investigation team and initially detained seven suspects. Three more teams were later deployed to track down the remaining accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 70(1), 296, 351(3), and 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested individuals include Pramod Nayak, Baburam Dalai, Kunal Pradhan, Om Pradhan, Lakman Pradhan, and Deepak Tarai. The four detained juveniles are reportedly residents of the Hinjili area.