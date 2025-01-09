Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a CISF Constable died after reportedly shooting himself with his service pistol on premises of the Rourkela Steel Plant here today.

The deceased Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has been identified as Abhinandan PK, 23, from Kerala. He was in security in-charge inside the steel plant in Rourkela.

According to reports, Abhinandan shot himself with his service pistol. His body has been kept at morgue at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

The body will be sent for post-mortem on arrival of his family members to Rourkela.

On receiving information, Tangarapali police initiated investigation to ascertain reason behind the CISF cop's suicide.