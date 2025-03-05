Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is taking steps for holding civic body polls in Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri.

This was revealed by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today.

“The civic body polls in Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri have not been conducted for last many years. The previous BJD government in the state did not take any steps to hold the polls. Our government is planning to conduct the civic body elections in the three urban araes. We have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” said the minister.

According to the minister, some cases have been filed in the Orissa High Court on various issues related to the civic body polls in Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri.

“The cases are sub judice in the Orissa HC. The state government will conduct the municipal polls in the three urban areas soon after the HC verdict,” said the minister.

Notably, the municipal elections have not been held in Sambalpur and Rourkela for last 11 years and in Puri for last six years.