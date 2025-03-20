Bhubaneswar: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently visited Koraput district in Odisha for the shoot of his upcoming film SSMB-29. During his stay, he embarked on a solo trek to Deomali, the highest mountain peak in Odisha, and was left mesmerized by its breathtaking beauty. However, his experience was dampened by the sight of litter along the trail.

Expressing his concern on social media, Rajamouli highlighted the need for responsible tourism and civic awareness. "Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference. Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places," he posted.

Netizens also commented on the post, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness at tourist spots.

"Responsible touristing is need of the hour," a user commented.

"Civic sense is what we are lacking big time in India. The big question is.... How can we discipline such a huge population? Should community living subject be taught till 10th class to highlight its importance? Should Govt launch a campaign for promoting good civic sense?" asked a user.

"This was years ago when I first visited Deomali. Not many people know about this place. It was incredibly beautiful, clean, serene, and untouched. It does not deserve the condition it is in now," another user commented.

Apart from Rajamouli, actors Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were also in Koraput for the shoot of the film.

Before leaving, Rajamouli and Priyanka expressed their gratitude to the people of Koraput for their hospitality.

"Dear Koraput, Thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of SSMB-29," read a message signed by Rajamouli and Priyanka.