Bhubaneswar: A civil engineer fell in the net of Odisha Vigilance for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

During searches, the Vigilance team unearthed disproportionate assets including 1 kg gold, Rs 13 lakh cash and 4 high-value plots at prime locations in Bhubaneswar in the name of Subash Chandra Panda, posted as Deputy General Manager at Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation in Berhampur division.

After seeing the Vigilance team at his residence, the 'corrupt' engineer allegedly threw away Rs 10 lakh cash from his triple-storey building to the terrace of neighbour's building. The amount was recovered by the Vigilance team. Further, Rs 3 lakh was unearthed from his house during searches.

Following assets have been unearthed during searches so far:

1. One triple storeyed building over plot No.1105/1882 with area approx 4000 Sqft. at Mahadev Vihar, Shankarpur, Aiginia, under Bharatpur PS, Bhubaneswar.

2. One double storeyed building constructed by Sri Panda at his native village-Barimunda, Ramagarh Sahi, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar (near Baliyatra Padia, Bhubaneswar).

3. Four high value plots in prime area of Bhubneswar. Details as under:

A piece of land vide plot No.140, Khata No.229/1778 with area A 0.369 dcml. at Jagasara-58, Bhubaneswar.

A piece of land vide plot No.180, Khata No.130 with area A 0.013 dcml. at Aiginia, Bhubaneswar.

A piece of land vide plot No.463, Khata No.130 with area A 1.013 dcml at Aiginia, Bhubaneswar.

A piece of land vide plot No.2838, Khata No.536 with area A 0.013 dcml at Barimunda, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

{The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.}

4. Gold approx 1 Kg.

5. Cash Rs.13 Lakhs.

6. Other deposits and investments are being ascertained.

7. Two four wheelers including one Hyundai Creta of his own and one benami car.

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway.

On the strength of search warrants issued by Special Vigilance Judge, the Vigilance teams led by 5 DSPs, 7 Inspectors and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous searches at four places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by Subash Chandra Panda, the Deputy General Manager, Eng.(Civil) Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur Division today.