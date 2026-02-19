Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has added the third gender/transgender option in the online application form for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2025. The OPSC today issued a notification in this regard.

“The third gender or transgender candidates shall upload their identity certificate/card issued by the competent authority as well as requisite document in support of change of their name on getting the third gender/transgender status,” read the notification.

Earlier, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) had asked the state government to ensure that the third gender or transgender category is included in the recruitment examinations conducted by the OPSC.

The direction came after a petition was filed by a third gender candidate, Sony Sil, who alleged discrimination due to the non-availability of a third gender option in the online forms for the upcoming examinations to be conducted by the OPSC.

In its order, the OHRC recommended that the General Administration and Public Grievance department should instruct the OPSC to add a third gender or transgender option in the online application form.

The Commission has directed the state government to submit a compliance report within 60 days. It also asked the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department to instruct all government departments and corporations to ensure the inclusion of a third gender option in online recruitment applications.