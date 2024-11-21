Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) Suresh Kumar Panigrahi for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the agency had yesterday raided multiple places in connection with the allegation against Panigrahi.

During the searches, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets, including two buildings, one farmhouse spread over 4 acres of land with 500 teak trees, 19 plots (three in Bhubaneswar, 4 in Sambalpur, 1 in Bolangir, and 11 in Bargarh), deposits of over Rs 1.72 crore, Rs 1.49 lakh in cash, etc., which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, Panigrahi was placed under arrest by the Odisha Vigilance. He will be produced before a court today.

The anti-corruption agency has registered a case against him. Further probe into the matter was underway.