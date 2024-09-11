Cuttack: A clash broke out between two groups during Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession at Dhurushia village under Khuntuni police limits in Odisha's Cuttack district last night, leading to the death of a person.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Samal.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the immersion procession organized by the two groups in the locality. Around 10 PM, as the processions from both sides faced each other in the middle of the village, tension escalated, leading to a violent altercation.

Both groups attacked each other with knives and sticks. As a result of the clash, three people from both sides were injured. Two critically injured individuals were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here for treatment.

Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to his injuries today.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.