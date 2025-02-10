Kendrapara: A major clash broke out over item girl Nisha Maharana's dance performance during a Jatra show at Shuka Parishad Ashram under Kudanagari police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district last night, leaving two people critically injured.

As per reports, the performance of Nisha Maharana at the event sparked heated exchanges between two groups—one opposing her dance and the other supporting it. What started as verbal arguments soon escalated into a violent scuffle, resulting in chairs being broken. Several spectators sustained injuries in the chaos.

The situation worsened after the show was forcefully halted midway. While returning home, two members of the organizing committee were brutally attacked with sharp weapons near Naganapur village. The victims, identified as Swapnajit Mahapatra and Jitendra Sahu, suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Nishintakoili Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the Jatra show is organized every year by the Shuka Parishad Cultural Committee. However, this year, another committee had also arranged a jatra performance, leading to competition between the two groups. In an attempt to attract a larger audience, the Shuka Parishad Committee roped in Nisha Maharana for an item dance.

Within moments of her performance, a section of the audience started protesting and demanded that the dance be stopped. On the other hand, some spectators and members of the organizing committee insisted that the performance should continue. This disagreement soon turned into a full-blown brawl.

As Nisha resumed her dance, a few members of the crowd threw burning cigarette butts at her, forcing her to leave the stage. The situation spiralled out of control as the angry groups clashed. Fearing further violence, many spectators fled the scene in panic.

The event organizers have lodged a complaint at the Kudanagari police station, demanding compensation for the damages incurred. Meanwhile, Swapnajit and Jitendra have also filed separate complaints against their attackers.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.