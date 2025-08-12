Kendrapara: A Class-10 girl student was allegedly gang-raped in Rajnagar area of Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The incident reportedly occurred on Rakhi Purnima, when a relative lured the girl to a nearby shop for a cold drink, where four youths were already waiting. The group allegedly dragged her away and raped her.

The family members of the girl lodged a complaint in this regard at the Rajnagar police station last night. On the basis of the complaint, police detained the five accused for questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.