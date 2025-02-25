Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a Class-10 girl student of a government-run residential school in the Chitrakonda area of Odisha's Malkangiri district delivered a baby, last evening.

The girl, who is an inmate of the hostel of the school, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy at the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital. The incident took place after the student returned from her board examination.

As per reports, the girl, who was pregnant for the past several months, attended classes and appeared for exams without the school authorities noticing her condition.

Her pregnancy has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students in the school. The girl's parents have held the school authorities responsible for the incident.

On the other hand, the school teachers have blamed the hostel warden for the incident.

The Chitrakonda police have started an investigation. The District Welfare Officer (DWO) has also initiated a probe into the matter.