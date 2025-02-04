Malkangiri: A Class 10 student at a residential school reportedly died by suicide in hostel under Kalimela Block in Odisha's Malkangiri district today.

The deceased student has been identified as Rigan Madkami, a Class 10 student of Gompakunda Ashram School.

According to reports, Madkami and all his school mates returned to hostel after attending immersion ceremony of Goddess Saraswati on Sunday night. He was found hanging from a tree behind his hostel.

The deceased belongs to Kambeda village under Korkonda Block in Malkangiri district.

On receiving information, District Welfare Officer (DWO) Srinivas Achary reached the spot and initiated investigation to ascertain reson behind the student's suicide.