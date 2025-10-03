Dhenkanal: A Class 10 student was allegedly killed over family's past enmity in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. The incident took place at Taila village, just 1.5 km away from Parjang police station, sparking tension in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Khatua (15). According to reports, his body was found hanging with a cotton cloth inside a cashew forest near his house.

Chandan’s father, Dinabandhu Khatua, alleged foul play. “Earlier, my son was attacked over a mobile phone theft and had undergone treatment at SCB Hospital in Cuttack. Around 15 days ago, we received threats to kill him. This morning, Pabani Behera, wife of Panchu Behera, had taken my son to her home. While his shoes were found there, his body was later discovered hanging in the forest nearby. At least two to three people are involved in this crime,” he said.

On being informed, Parjang police reached the spot and detained two suspects for interrogation.