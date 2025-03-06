Malkangiri: A Class-10 student lost his life and another sustained severe injuries after a pick-up van hit the scooter on which they were travelling near Chandanguda in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, today.

The deceased has been identified as Bikram Sardar. He was a student of Padmagiri High School.

As per reports, the tragic incident occurred when Bikram and his friend, Tapas Sardar, were on their way to an examination centre in Serapali to appear for the Matric examination.

The impact was fatal for Bikram, who died on the spot, while Tapas suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.